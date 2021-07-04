Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Sell

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAMXF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $106.63. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $32.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

