Ether Zero 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,332.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $343,553.99 and approximately $12,332.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.44 or 0.06630458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00161495 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,736,148 coins and its circulating supply is 183,706,736 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

