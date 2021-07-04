$135.60 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce sales of $135.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.80 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $98.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $550.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.20 million to $552.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $588.33 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $600.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 209,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,045. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.43.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.