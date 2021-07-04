Zacks: Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $462.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report $462.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $472.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $436.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. 129,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Koppers by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Koppers by 11.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

