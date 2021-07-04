Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,862,300 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 2,143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.7 days.
Shares of SNYYF stock remained flat at $$1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
