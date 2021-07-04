Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,862,300 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 2,143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.7 days.

Shares of SNYYF stock remained flat at $$1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment.

