Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Decreases By 28.6%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHZHY shares. DBS Vickers cut shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

Shares of SHZHY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. 81,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,760. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.