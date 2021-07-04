Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,838,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216,687 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.92% of AON worth $2,034,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.59. The stock had a trading volume of 926,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.30. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

