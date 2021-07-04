Capital International Investors Has $3.21 Billion Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,968,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,124,588 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned about 4.09% of Truist Financial worth $3,206,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. 3,093,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

