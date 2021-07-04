Capital International Investors Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $6,538,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $118.04. 4,787,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,216. The firm has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

