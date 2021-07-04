Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,919 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,407,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,052,000 after acquiring an additional 216,180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,221,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,487,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

