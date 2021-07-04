Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.63. 4,384,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.71. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.78. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

