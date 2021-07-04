Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,671. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

