SHIELD Price Up 7.6% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. SHIELD has a market cap of $109,160.36 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,473.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,354.44 or 0.06637267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01507459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00411106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00161670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.00621853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00426055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00344522 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

