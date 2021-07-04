UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.49 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $231,895.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.48 or 0.00785051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.45 or 0.07970687 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.