Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

