Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,245. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,795 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

