Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Update

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 201,700 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

STRS stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,717. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

