Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Buy

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $3,510.00 price objective on the stock.

Anglo American stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.25. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

