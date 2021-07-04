Telos (TLOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.96 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Telos has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $45.96 million and approximately $161,252.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

