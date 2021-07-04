Graft Reaches Market Capitalization of $228,319.21 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Graft has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $228,319.21 and $47,415.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.37 or 0.00622768 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000968 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

