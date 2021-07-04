Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Achieves $201.09 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $201.09 million and approximately $25.24 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00098789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.75 or 0.00784188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

