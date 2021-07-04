Maro 1-Day Volume Tops $3,950.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0583 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $28.39 million and approximately $3,950.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.75 or 0.00784188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.41 or 0.07999193 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 943,614,737 coins and its circulating supply is 486,589,582 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.