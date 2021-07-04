Capital International Investors Has $1.46 Billion Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,087,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249,708 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Equifax worth $1,464,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.34. The stock had a trading volume of 614,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,951. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $244.29. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

