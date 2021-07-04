Capital Bank & Trust Co Has $110.57 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.3% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $110,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.