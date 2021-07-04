Heron Bay Capital Management Has $4.09 Million Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. J2 Global makes up approximately 2.4% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.08% of J2 Global worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

J2 Global stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 253,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,748. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $140.57. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

