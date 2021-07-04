Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 443,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,608,000. Sonos comprises approximately 1.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $35.92. 1,148,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.01. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,665 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

