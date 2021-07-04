Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 2,321 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 21,321,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,754,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

