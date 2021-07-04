LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Raised by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $4,237,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

