Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 5,802 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,912 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.04. 4,787,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

