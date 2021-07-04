Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 782 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $678.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.90, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.21 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

