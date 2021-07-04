Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,471. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

