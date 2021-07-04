Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 256,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,559. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

