$7.26 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post $7.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $12.50 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $25.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $200.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 278,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,131. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,541,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

