Nimiq Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $47.74 million and $1.36 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,623.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.29 or 0.06625601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.43 or 0.01505826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00409570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00161953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00624619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00425956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00336178 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,638,815,727 coins and its circulating supply is 7,977,315,727 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

