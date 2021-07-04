$197.09 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $197.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.98 million and the lowest is $195.26 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $136.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $809.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.16 million to $816.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $895.10 million, with estimates ranging from $856.48 million to $950.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after buying an additional 201,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 739,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,914,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

