Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $561,000 Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,822. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.19. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.