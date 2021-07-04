18,118 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.32. 914,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

