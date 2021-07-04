Robinson Value Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $63.36. 5,303,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

