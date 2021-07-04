Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 603,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Tucows makes up approximately 9.6% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Tucows worth $46,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 163.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 30.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ TCX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,898. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $851.51 million, a PE ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

