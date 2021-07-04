Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Declines By 28.6%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 966,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 1,695,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. Analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 3,496.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 100.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 109,602 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 188.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

