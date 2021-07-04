Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43. Discovery has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

