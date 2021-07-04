Capital Bank & Trust Co Purchases 19,162 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $84,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 31.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $2,474,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.94. The company had a trading volume of 775,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,846. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

