Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.16% of Ryanair worth $41,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.18. The company had a trading volume of 187,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78, a PEG ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.63.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. AlphaValue lowered Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

