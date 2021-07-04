Capital Bank & Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186,215 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.94. 1,677,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,214. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $400.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

