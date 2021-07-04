Capital Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $31,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 547,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,119. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.