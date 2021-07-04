ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $170,850.14 and $6.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.55 or 0.00768613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.