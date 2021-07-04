HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $30,872.65 and approximately $4,015.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

