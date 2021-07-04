Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $814,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 188.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,108,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

