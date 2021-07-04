Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.16.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
