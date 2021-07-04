The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

